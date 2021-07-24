Man Group plc Buys 10,264 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Man Group plc increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TopBuild by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $198.85 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.