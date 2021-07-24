Man Group plc Buys 248,425 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 363.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,425 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 553.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 99,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

