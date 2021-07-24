Man Group plc Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of FND opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $120.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $11,938,092 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

