Man Group plc Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 191,869 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

