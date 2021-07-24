Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,192 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.73 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.