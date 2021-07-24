Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,521 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $30.35 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

