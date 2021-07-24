Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,488 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

