Man Group plc Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1,694.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,457 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

