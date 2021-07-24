Man Group plc Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Kirby worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.