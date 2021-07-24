Man Group plc Has $5.65 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,993 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

