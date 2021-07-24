Man Group plc Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.82.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

