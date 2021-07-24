Man Group plc Has $5.86 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,440 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

