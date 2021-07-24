Man Group plc Has $5.98 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,701 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after buying an additional 409,262 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.