Man Group plc Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $271.40 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

