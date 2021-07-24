Man Group plc Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1,133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 815,752 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.47% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 265,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.85 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

