Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,382 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.78% of PetMed Express worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.