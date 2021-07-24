Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,394 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

