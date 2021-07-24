Man Group plc Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

OLLI opened at $92.47 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

