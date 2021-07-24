Man Group plc Purchases 86,864 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,864 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,860,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

