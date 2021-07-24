Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,045.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $120,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

