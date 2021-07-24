Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Man Group plc increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $627.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

