Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

