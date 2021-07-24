Man Group plc Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,272 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of PNM Resources worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,072,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 168.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 508,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

