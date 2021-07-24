Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459,452 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Navient worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

