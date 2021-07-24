Man Group plc Sells 106,386 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,386 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

