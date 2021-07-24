Man Group plc Sells 10,832 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $460.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

