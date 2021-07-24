Man Group plc Sells 1,771 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Man Group plc reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $410.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

