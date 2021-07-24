Man Group plc Sells 1,866 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.52 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.