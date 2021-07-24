Man Group plc Sells 40,067 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,067 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 99.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 205,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

