Man Group plc Sells 4,277 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $409.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

