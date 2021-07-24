Man Group plc Sells 83,974 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,974 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

