Man Group plc Sells 88,776 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,776 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 88,776 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

