Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,925 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.