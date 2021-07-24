Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

NYSE NET opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $117.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

