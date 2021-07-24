Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,825. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
