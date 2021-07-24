MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $37.28 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,933,751 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.