MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $620,870.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $14.79 million and $620,870.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00144705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,381.22 or 1.00173467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00888618 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

