MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MarineMax by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

