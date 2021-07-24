Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.90. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

