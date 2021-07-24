Marlin (POND) Market Cap Achieves $39.97 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $39.97 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

