Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

XN Exponent Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 8.4% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Marriott International worth $147,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

