MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.12

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $139,746.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,138,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

