Massnet Market Capitalization Achieves $74.72 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Massnet has a total market cap of $74.72 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00083177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00838263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

