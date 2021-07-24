MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,982. MasTec has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

