Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $282,250.96 and approximately $119,854.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.54 or 0.06392476 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00135246 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

