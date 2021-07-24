Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 6.2% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.26. 3,718,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

