Masterton Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. Capri accounts for 5.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Capri by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Capri by 2,695.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Capri by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.00. 962,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -116.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

