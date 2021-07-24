Masterton Capital Management LP Invests $3.41 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.94. The company had a trading volume of 542,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

