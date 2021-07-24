Masterton Capital Management LP Sells 5,900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Masterton Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 5.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

