Masterton Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Masterton Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for 2.2% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 182.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 796,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,745. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

